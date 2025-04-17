Officers to teach students about impaired driving dangers with mock crash

VANDALIA — People may see additional officers and medics at a local high school today.

The Vandalia Police and Fire Departments will hold their annual mock crash to educate students about the dangers of impaired driving, according to a social media post.

They will be on the south side of the Student Activity Center at Vandalia High School at 9 a.m.

“Emergency vehicles and Careflight will be responding in the area. Please do not be alarmed, as this is only a drill,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Butler Township Police will also have officers at the mock crash.

Vandalia High School’s prom is scheduled for April 26.

