Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Several firefighters are battling a house fire in Clark County early Thursday.

Deputies and firefighters responded around 5:20 a.m. to the 2000 block of East Blee Road on reports of a house fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters were dealing with heavy fire conditions.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters and deputies were at the scene, but no other information was available.

We will update this story.

