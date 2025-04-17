Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Several firefighters are battling a house fire in Clark County early Thursday.
Deputies and firefighters responded around 5:20 a.m. to the 2000 block of East Blee Road on reports of a house fire.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters were dealing with heavy fire conditions.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters and deputies were at the scene, but no other information was available.
