Officers, medics respond to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Trotwood early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:05 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Ave in Trotwood on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found an SUV that had crashed into a pole, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics were called to the scene but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



