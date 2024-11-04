Officers, medics respond to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Trotwood early Monday morning.
Around 1:05 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Ave in Trotwood on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found an SUV that had crashed into a pole, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics were called to the scene but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
