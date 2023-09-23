Officers, medics respond to crash in Dayton Friday night

DAYTON — Crews responded to a crash in Dayton Friday night.

Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash at South Smithville Rd and Linden Ave late Friday night.

Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7 that one person was trapped in their vehicle.

At least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are still trying to learn more about the severity of the injuries.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

