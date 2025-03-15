Officers, medics respond after vehicle reportedly hits utility pole

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported one-vehicle crash in Dayton early Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to Delphos and Hoover Avenues on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado Watch issued for parts of area until 10 a.m.
- CareFlight requested to rollover crash on I-75 NB in Shelby County
- 16 people injured after porch roof collapses during St. Patrick’s Day party
Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher told News Center 7 that a vehicle had reportedly hit a utility pole.
They said officers and medics were at the scene. No other information was available.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group