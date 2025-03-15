CareFlight requested to rollover crash on I-75 NB in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — CareFlight has been requested to a rollover crash on Interstate 75.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to reports of a rollover on I-75 NB at Shelby County, according to OSHP dispatchers.

The crash happened on I-75 NB near State Route 274, and state troopers were at the scene.

CareFlight has been requested to the crash, Shelby County dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

No other information was available.

We will update this story.

