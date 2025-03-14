Popular coffee creamer recalled in Ohio after reports of illness

The expiration dates on impacted bottles read “03 JUL 2025” or “02 JUL 2025” and should not be consumed. — Two flavors of a popular coffee creamer have been recalled after concerns of spoilage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut flavored creamer by International Delight was recalled after complaints of spoilage and illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The expiration dates on impacted bottles read “03 JUL 2025” or “02 JUL 2025” and should not be consumed.

A product in a Class II recall “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.

International Delight Consumer Care Line can be reached at 1-800-441-3321.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group