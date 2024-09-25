Officers, medics respond after at least 1 hurt in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.
Officers and medics responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Prescott Avenue and Shaftesbury Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Scanner traffic indicated that a third medic was requested.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two vehicles were involved and confirmed a third medic was at the scene.
We are working to learn extent of these injuries and will update this story.
