Officers investigating reported break-ins at Greene County businesses

YELLOW SPRINGS — Officers are investigating several reported break-ins at Greene County businesses.

The Yellow Springs Police Department said that this affected several businesses in downtown Yellow Springs, according to a social media post.

The department said that the incidents happened at more than one business.

“Officers are currently processing the individual crime scenes, collecting evidence, and canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage,” the department said.

They said that details of what happened are limited at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Yellow Springs Police Department at (937) 767-7206.

