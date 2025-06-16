Snake found ‘trying to go to the bathroom’ at Ohio state park

OHIO — Can you imagine going to the bathroom and finding a snake?

That recently happened at an Ohio state park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Visitors reported to supervisors at Hueston Woods State Park that they had found a snake above a bathroom doorway.

The parked posted photos on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There was a snake trying to go to the bathroom,” the park said. “We found this young gray rat snake trying to beat the heat in this shady spot above the launch ramp bathroom!”

They found the snake and relocated him.

Snake above bathroom state park doorway Photo contributed by Hueston Woods State Park (via Facebook) (Hueston Woods State Park (via Facebook) /Hueston Woods State Park (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group