Officers investigating after attempted robbery at Speedway gas station

RIVERSIDE — Officers are investigating after an attempted robbery at a Speedway gas station in Riverside late Friday.

Riverside police were dispatched around 11 p.m. on a report of a robbery at the Speedway on Burkhardt and Woodman, according to a Riverside Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson told News Center 7 that a white man entered the station carrying a backpack and wearing a mask and gloves.

“The suspect approached the counter and demanded all the money from the register. The clerk argued with the suspect, and the suspect showed that he was holding a pair of scissors, but did not make any threats,” the spokesperson said. “The suspect then fled the store down Pandora (Drive) without any merchandise or money.

Huber Heights police K9 tracked down Pandora and Denny Lane.

They lost the suspect’s scent near Advanced Auto and the Woodman Drive area, the spokesperson said.

©2025 Cox Media Group