Former Cincinnati Reds manager, MLB All-Star, dies at 82

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Reds manager has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Davey Johnson, who managed the Reds from 1993-95, died at the age of 82, according to the Associated Press.

Long Mets Public Relations representative Jay Horwitz said that Johnson’s wife told him he died Friday after a long illness.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnson managed the Reds to a pair of first-place NL Central Division titles in the strike-shortened season of 1994 and 1995.

His Reds’ teams went 204-172 in his two years as manager.

The 1995 Cincinnati Reds are the last team to win a postseason series.

New York Mets owners Steve and Alexandra Cohen from the New York Mets released this statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Davey Johnson. Davey’s 595 wins remain the most in franchise history, and his legacy is highlighted by him leading the 1986 team to a World Series championship. He led with a quiet confidence and unwavering belief in his team, always caring deeply for his players both on and off the field. He had a distinguished 13-year playing career, including winning two World Series titles with the Orioles. On behalf of our entire organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Davey’s family, friends, and all who were impacted by his remarkable life and career.”

Johnson played 13 major league seasons from 1965-78. He was a four-time All-Star.

He also managed the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Washington Nationals.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group