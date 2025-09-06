Deputies, water rescue team respond to reported drowning at Logan Co. campground

LOGAN COUNTY — Deputies and a water rescue team have responded to a reported drowning in Logan County on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to Adventure Trails Ohio at the 3200 block of State Route 540 in Bellefontaine on reports of a possible drowning, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Medical examiner IDs area lacrosse player killed in crash near Marquette University
- Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger
- State troopers investigating crash on busy intersection in Champaign Co.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group