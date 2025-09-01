Officers investigating after 2 shot in area neighborhood

WEST CHESTER — Officers are investigating after two people were shot in an area neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 9000 block of Erie Circle in West Chester on reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
The victims have not yet been identified.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will continue to update this developing story.
