Officers, firefighters close State Route 4 after reported vehicle fire

DAYTON — Officers and firefighters have closed part of State Route 4 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.
Dayton officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to SR-4 southbound and Stanley Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
ODOT cameras show delays on State Route 4 past Harshman Road.
We have a news crew heading to the scene.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
