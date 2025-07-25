Officers, firefighters close State Route 4 after reported vehicle fire

DAYTON — Officers and firefighters have closed part of State Route 4 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to SR-4 southbound and Stanley Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show delays on State Route 4 past Harshman Road.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group