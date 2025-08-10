2 arrested after police find body in wooded area in Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio — Two people were arrested after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Ohio on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lancaster police arrested John T. Scott, 44, of Laurelville, and Holly L. McDaniel, 45, of Columbus Saturday night, according to a post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott was charged with murder and McDaniel was charged with abuse of a corpse.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers found a male’s body in a wooded area near the 700 block of South Maple Street.

The discovery was made while authorities were responding to a well-being check.

The male’s identity was not immediately available.

Scott and McDaniel’s charges are pending until they are presented to a Fairfield County Grand Jury.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group