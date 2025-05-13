Officers find 25 grams of meth, fentanyl in Franklin apartment; Resident arrested

FRANKLIN — A Franklin man is now in jail after officers found 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl in his apartment.
Early Tuesday morning, Franklin Police Officers served a search warrant in the Franklin Commons Apartment Complex, according to a Facebook post from the Department.
During the search, officers seized 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 4 grams of suspected fentanyl.
They also seized $2,000 in cash, according to the post.
The tenant, 64-year-old Terry Taylor, was taken into custody and booked into Warren County Jail.
Taylor is charged with a second-degree felony possession of drugs and a fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Further charges are pending, according to the post.
