Officers ask for help finding person accused of breaking into Riverside business

RIVERSIDE — Police have asked for help finding someone accused of breaking into a Riverside business.
Riverside Police posted a picture of the suspect on social media.
It shows a security camera picture of a person accused of breaking into a Linden Avenue business.
The picture shows the person’s face covered up, but the department hopes anyone will recognize a tattoo on their neck.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Abney at (937) 233-2080 or email here.
