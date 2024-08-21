Officers ask for help finding person accused of breaking into Riverside business

RIVERSIDE — Police have asked for help finding someone accused of breaking into a Riverside business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Riverside Police posted a picture of the suspect on social media.

It shows a security camera picture of a person accused of breaking into a Linden Avenue business.

The picture shows the person’s face covered up, but the department hopes anyone will recognize a tattoo on their neck.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Abney at (937) 233-2080 or email here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



