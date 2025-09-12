Officers arrest man accused of stabbing woman in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers and medics responded just before 5 a.m. to the 500 block of Hodapp Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old woman who was stabbed, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Officers found the suspect, a 45-year-old man, a block away from the scene. They arrested him and took him to Montgomery County Jail.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound injury, Lt. Sheldon said.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit continue to investigate.

