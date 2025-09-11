Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to reports of a stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.
Dayton officers were dispatched just before 4:55 a.m. to the 500 block of Hodapp Avenue on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn if anyone is hurt and if any suspects are in custody.
We will follow this story.
