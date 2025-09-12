County-wide call for help issued during mental health call in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued in Dayton Thursday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were initially responding to a mental health call in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue before 8:30 p.m.

A Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, was issued around 8:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor confirmed that the call for help was canceled minutes later.

It is unclear why the call for help was issued or if anyone was injured in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group