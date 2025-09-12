Restaurant known for customizable bowls, salads to open 3 Dayton-area locations

DAYTON — A restaurant that serves a global-inspired menu will be opening three locations in the Dayton area.

Currito, known for its fast-casual customizable bowls, salads and wraps, will open three new restaurants over the next three years, according to Thunderdome Restaurant Group co-owner Joe Lanni.

The first location will open at 1024 Miamisburg Centerville Road, near Whole Foods, in December 2025.

Two additional locations will open in the area in 2026 and 2027.

Lanni said they are targeting areas like Centerville, Springboro, Beavercreek, Oakwood and possibly the University of Dayton area.

These new restaurants are part of an expansion of 29 new Currito locations in several markets over the next few years, Lanni said.

