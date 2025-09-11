New warning after Miami Valley man scammed out of $65K

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies in Champaign County are issuing a new warning after one of their residents was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The man received an email from Apple instructing him to contact a person from the Federal Trade Commission and withdraw money, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

He was told a courier would come to pick up the money.

Deputies said the man was scammed out of $65,000.

“Just remember, no Government agency will contact you through an email or text message,” the sheriff’s office said.

