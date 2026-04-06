Officer honored for saving woman held hostage by armed escaped inmate

FRANKLIN — A Miami Valley officer was awarded the Medal of Valor for saving a woman who was being held hostage by an escaped inmate.

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The Medal of Valor is the highest national award for bravery bestowed upon first responders.

It was awarded to Warren County Regional SWAT and Franklin Police Officer Christopher Keene.

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In July of 2022, Hamilton County detectives spotted an escaped inmate, Thomas Romwell, going inside a hotel in Mason.

At the hotel, detectives tried to talk to Cromwell, but he wouldn’t answer the door.

He made violent threats toward a female victim he was holding hostage inside the room at knifepoint.

SWAT decided to bust down the hotel door and get the victim to safety.

Cromwell was shot and killed by police.

During this, the police said Keene knowingly placed himself in extreme danger to try to save the hostage.

“Officer Keene’s bravery, professionalism, and willingness to face imminent life-threatening danger exemplify the highest of valor and law enforcement. His conduct brings great credit to himself, the Warren County tactical response unit, and the Franklin Division of Police,” Colon said.

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