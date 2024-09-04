Officer delivers Door Dash order after driver gets pulled over

SPRINGBORO — A police officer helped a Door Dash driver finish their delivery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver was pulled over after a traffic and could not leave the scene with his vehicle, Springboro Police said on social media.

The officer recruited another officer who stopped to check on him and he finished the delivery.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Let’s face it, we all have to work together to get things done in many situations,” the department said.

The Door Dash order was for a group of hungry teens.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



