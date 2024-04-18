ODOT to officially begin 2024 construction season today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will officially kick off the 2024 construction season today.

Construction kickoff takes place during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

ODOT is teaming up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), The City of Vandalia, and Five Rivers Metropark to begin the construction season.

News Center 7 previously reported that there has been a change in the traffic pattern on Interstate 75 in Moraine as the construction project is in the next phase.

Southbound traffic in the left lane has crossed over into a contraflow lane on the northbound side of Dryden Road, ODOT said.

It began on Monday and will last until May.

Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to exit on E. Dixie Drive.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes. The new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction, according to ODOT.

ODOT will hold an event today at the Taylorsville MetroPark north entrance at the 2000 block of U.S. 40 at 10 a.m.

