Day Air Credit Union to build new locations at 2 former Frisch’s sites

MIAMI VALLEY — Two former Frisch’s sites will soon be transformed into Day Air Credit Unions.

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The credit union announced on Friday that it has purchased the land at former Frisch’s sites in Beavercreek and Troy to open new financial centers at each early next year.

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In Beavercreek, the new center will be at 1231 N. Fairfield Road and will replace Day Air’s current presence in the city.

Day Air will build its first center in Troy at 20 Troy Town Drive and expand its footprint into Miami County.

“We’re excited to bring Day Air to the Troy community and introduce more people to the personalized service and local decision-making that set us apart. At the same time, our new Beavercreek location will provide a more convenient and modern banking experience for our members in that area,” John Theobald, President of Day Air Credit Union, said in a statement.

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