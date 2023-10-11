I-75 construction moves onto next phase, ODOT says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The ongoing construction project on I-75 has moved onto its next phase, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lane changes coming to I-75 construction zone Sunday

The ramp from E. Dixie Drive to I-75 North is now open to traffic.

But more traffic pattern changes will occur on I-75 in Montgomery County between U.S. 35 and S.R. 741 in the coming weeks, the spokesperson said.

ODOT crews are working to switch the traffic patterns for the upcoming winter months.

This new pattern will create three lanes of traffic in each direction, located on the outside lanes of the interstate.

The contraflow lone will be closed throughout the winter months.

This change will restore an emergency breakdown shoulder south of Dryden Road.

Concrete barriers will stay where they are between Edwin C. Moses and Dryden Road on I-75 South. This will allow work to be completed in the median, the spokesperson said.

>>Construction to impact drivers along busy stretch of I-75 in Montgomery County

Drivers can expect sporadic overnight lane closures through the week of Oct. 23 to remove concrete barriers, weather permitting.

This pattern will remain in place until May 2024 when the next phase of construction is scheduled to begin.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2025.

©2023 Cox Media Group