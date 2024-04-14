National Work Zone Awareness Week to include day to support highway workers

Monday (April 15) begins 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week and AAA is joining with transportation, construction and traffic safety agencies at the state and federal level to remind drivers to stay focused and drive with caution in road work zones.

“This week -- and really the entire road construction season – is a annual reminder that work zone safety for all road users – including motorists and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and highway workers on foot – is extremely important,” Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager, said in a prepared statement Sunday.

“Work zones and highway workers are crucial to upgrading and maintaining our roadways,” she said.

Ohio Work Zone Facts, according to AAA:

• The Ohio State Highway Patrol website reports more than 4,000 work zone-related crashes in 2023. Many were property damage crashes.

• There were eight fatal crashes in work zones and another 1,000 people suffered minor to serious injuries.

• The majority of the collisions occurred during May-September, with August having the most crashes.

• The Ohio ‘Move Over’ Law requires motorists on four-lane highways to switch to the lane farthest from any stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights, if it is safe to do so, and to slow down. Citations start at $250 plus court costs.

AAA has worked to support and help establish Slow Down, Move Over laws in all 50 states to protect those at the roadside, including emergency responders, construction crews, and tow truck operators.

Legislators are considering expanding the Move Over law in Ohio and increasing fines.

The national theme of this year’s work zone safety recognition period is “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” April 17 is being recognized as Go Orange Day in Ohio to show support to highway workers and bring awareness to work zone safety.

Drivers should consider the following actions, as suggested by the Transportation Department’s Federal Highway Administration, to improve work zone safety:

• Reroute. Avoid traveling through work zones, if possible. Otherwise, allow extra time for possible delays.

• Avoid distractions. Be vigilant to safely travel through the work zone by paying attention.

• Slow down. Follow speed limits to make driving through narrow lanes and lane shifts easier.

• Be aware of workers. The work area is often very close to travel lanes. Slow down when you see workers.

• Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Work zones often restrict where non-motorized road users can travel. In 2022, 145 individuals on foot and bicyclists were killed in work zone crashes across the nation.

• Give large vehicles space. Narrow lanes, unexpected lane shifts, and longer braking distances are challenges for large vehicles. Allow extra space for them to safely navigate work zones. In 2022, 30% of fatal work zone crashes involved commercial motor vehicles, which include large trucks, 18 wheelers and buses. Take care around large construction vehicles, which may be moving at slower speeds to enter and exit the work area.

• Stay alert. Be prepared for sudden stops. Work zones may cause unexpected slowdowns. In 2022, 21% of all fatal work zone crashes nationwide involved rear-end collisions.





