NWS: Tornado confirmed in Warren, Clinton counties

WARREN/CLINTON — A tornado touched down in Warren County early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado has been confirmed in southeastern Warren County into southwestern Clinton County, the NWS said in a public information statement.

There was damage observed from areas east of Morrow and continuing to locations northeast of Blanchester.

Additional details are expected to be released by the end of the day.

