National Weather Service to survey overnight storm damage across area

Fayette County/Wayne County Line (Fayette County EMA)

OHIO/INDIANA — The National Weather Service will survey storm damage reports from Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

NWS issued Tornado warnings for Butler and Clinton counties in Ohio and Franklin County in Indiana.

No plans have been made yet, but the areas of interest are in Franklin County in Indiana and Clinton and Warren counties in Ohio, according to an NWS Public Information Statement.

This review is related to the severe thunderstorm that moved through on July 29-30.

A final assessment, including results, is expected to be complete in the coming days, NWS said.

We will update this story.

