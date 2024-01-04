Dayton Gets Real: Northwest Health and Wellness Campus opens in Dayton

DAYTON — A brand-new medical center is opening up in northwest Dayton.

The Health and Wellness Campus at Premier Health YMCA is along Salem Avenue and sits at the old Good Samaritan Hospital site.

“We need more stuff like this out locally. Great, this a good location for it too,” said Trevon Baxter.

Baxter lives just down the road from the new Northwest Health and Wellness Campus.

“I hope to see it as busy as possible,” Baxter said.

Baxter is glad the urgent care is opening so close to him. He just wishes it was here sooner.

“When we had a heatwave I overheated type and had bad migraine and stuff,” Baxter said.

He had to be taken to Grandview Medical Center and was then transferred to Kettering Health, a nearly 30-minute trip to get help.

If this center had existed then, Baxter said it would have helped quicker.

The new facility sits on the land that used to house the old Good Samaritan Hospital. Premier Health closed that hospital in 2018 and started tearing it down in 2020.

Since then, the site has sat vacant and the next closest hospital is about three miles away, until now.

“We try to meet the needs of our communities in the communities that they live so that they can live work and get their health care all in the same space,” said Diane Pleiman, president and CEO of Premier Physician Network.

Pleiman laid out everything this facility has to offer, including physical therapy and medical imaging, CompuNet clinical labs, cardiovascular care, and diabetes care.

All the state-of-the-art equipment is an overall $18 million investment for the people there.

“We listened to what the community was telling us and came up with the services that we have here in the building,” Pleiman said.

The center is not open to people just yet. The public will have to wait until Monday for the official opening.

