Hours-long law enforcement investigation near NCR Country Club ends

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An hours-long law enforcement investigation near the NCR Country Club has ended.
Police from multiple agencies were responding to the 1900 block of West Alexander Bellbrook Road for several hours.
News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing the Dayton Bomb Squad, Miami Twp. police, and multiple adult parole agents responding.
Our crews also observed a law enforcement investigation in the 1500 block of Shore Woods Drive, which is a little over a mile from West Alexander Bellbrook Rd. It is unclear at this time if the two investigations were related.
News Center 7 has reached out to the adult parole authority for information.
