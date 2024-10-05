Haitian group’s request for charges against Trump, Vance referred to prosecutor

SPRINGFIELD — There’s a new development in the push for charges against former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance in connection to their claims against Springfield’s Haitian community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Clark County Municipal Court determined that there was no probable cause to issue warrants or summons against Trump or Vance on misdemeanor charges, the City of Springfield announced on Saturday.

“This matter was referred to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation,” a city spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, the leader of the Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA) filed documents last month asking for felony charges of disrupting public services, making false alarms, complicity, telecommunications harassment, and aggravated menacing to be filed against Trump and Vance in connection to claims both men made about Springfield’s Haitian community killing and eating pets.

The group later added an additional charge of inducing panic to an amended bench memorandum.

“It is crucial to foster discussions around sensitive issues, particularly those concerning immigration, with a commitment to truth and integrity. Springfield is dedicated to promoting constructive dialogue and addressing community concerns transparently,” the city spokesperson said on Saturday.

The city reiterated that the safety and well-being of its residents, including the Haitian immigrant community, is its “highest priority.”

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



