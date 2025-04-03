‘No power;’ Local daycare center closed after Wednesday’s storms

DAYTON — A local daycare center is closed today due to lack of power.

Small World Early Child Development Center announced on social media that they will be closed.

It is located at the 1400 block of Liscum Drive.

“Due to a power outage, we will be closed today,” it said. “We currently have absolutely NO power and do not know when we will regain it.”

Severe weather moved through the region Wednesday night.

The daycare center opened in 2001.

It said on its website that its purpose “is to provide a quality childcare center in a safe, nurturing, and educational environment, and to provide a peace of mind to all our parents.”

