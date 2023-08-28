No classes today at Northwestern Schools for funeral of 11-year-old killed in Clark Co. bus crash

GERMAN TWP. — Classes are canceled today at Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County.

This is so students and staff can attend the funeral of Aiden Clark, 11, killed in last week’s Clark County school bus crash.

The 11-year-old loved sports, old-school board games, and doing word searches by flash in bed, according to his obituary.

Aiden was described as a “truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul.”

News Center 7 reported Sunday that family and friends gathered at Fellowship Church Sunday afternoon to remember and honor Aiden.

Lines stretched outside the door with many wearing “Northwestern, Warrior Strong” t-shirts.

News Center 7 has previously covered how the German Township community and strangers alike have come together in support after the crash.

Funeral services will be this morning at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church at the 2300 block of Valley Loop Road with a community meal afterward.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Clark, you can visit Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory’s website.

