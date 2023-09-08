No athletic trainers tonight at DPS’ high school football games due to nationwide shortage

DAYTON — Student-athletes at Dayton Public Schools will not have athletic trainers on the sidelines for tonight’s high school football games.

The district’s contract with Kettering Health ended in June and they have been going without trainers, DPS’ chief of athletics and interim superintendent told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Thursday.

Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said there is currently a nationwide shortage of trainers.

Players and parents say the lack of trainers is affecting the way kids play and some are holding back because they are afraid, they will get hurt with no trainer to help.

“It doesn’t make me feel any better knowing that we play a violent sport and to know that injuries are going to occur,” said Allen Lattimore, a parent of a DPS football player. “I mean, it’s a fact.”

Dayton Public Schools said the district does have one medical professional from Five Rivers Health Centers at every game but none at practices.

“We do still have our athletic supply, so our coaches do utilize those things,” Victor Jones, Chief of Athletics, told McDermott.

School leaders are working to get trainers on the field as fast as possible.

“We are actively identifying those instructors that can come in and give us some refreshers. All of our coaches have the credentials for common first aid and safety. They have the capabilities of using an AED,” Jones explained. “We’re also intentional of making sure our emergency action plans were actively accurate since the Kettering transition.”

Lawrence said he’s working diligently on getting a contract signed with a health provider to get trainers,

“[It’s a] national issue and we’re just trying to get through the best way we can,” he said.

