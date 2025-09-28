No. 1 Ohio State opens Big Ten play with road win at Washington

COLUMBUS — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes traveled out west on Saturday.

They got their first road win of the 2025 season, 24-6, over the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

In a nationally televised game here on Channel 7, quarterback Julian Sayin completed 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes also had 149 yards rushing.

OSU’s defense was tough on third down. The Huskies converted just one of 11 third-down attempts.

Ohio State improves to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten.

After a scoreless first quarter, Washington took a 3-0 lead on Grady Gross’ 28-yard field goal to begin the second quarter.

It stayed that way until Ohio State scored before halftime. Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give OSU a 7-3 halftime lead. It capped a 10-play, 73-yard scoring drive.

The Buckeyes took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards on 14 plays. CJ Donaldson, Jr. capped it with a one-yard touchdown run to increase it 14-3.

The teams exchanged field goals as OSU led, 17-6.

After stopping the Huskies on fourth down, Ohio State took over with 8:44 remaining. Sayin threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Donaldson that expanded the advantage to 24-6. It capped an eight-play, 44-yard scoring drive.

Bo Jackson led the Buckeyes with 80 yards rushing. Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State’s next game will be October 4 when they host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. in Columbus.

