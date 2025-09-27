25-year-old man dead after shooting near university campus in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting near a university campus in Ohio on Friday night.
Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired near Xavier University’s campus in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO-TV.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jawan Bates.
He arrived at UC Medical Center by private transportation, according to Cincinnati Police.
Bates died from his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
