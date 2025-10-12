Local

No. 1 Ohio State forces 3 turnovers to beat No. 17 Illinois

Ohio St Illinois Football Ohio State running back CJ Donaldson (12) gets upended during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman) (Craig Pessman/AP)
CHAMPAIGN, IL — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes took advantage of mistakes to beat No. 17 Illinois, 34-16, in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday.

The Buckeyes forced and recovered two fumbles and intercepted Illini quarterback Luke Altmeyer once. OSU scored 21 points off those turnovers.

Julian Sayin passed for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sonny Styles led the Buckeye defense with 10 tackles, including eight solos.

Ohio State improves to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes drove to the Illinois 8 to start the game, and Jayden Fielding’s 26-yard field goal gave them a 3-0 lead.

Payton Pierce intercepted a Luke Altmeyer pass, and OSU started at the Illinois 43. C.J. Donaldson Jr. capped it with a one-yard touchdown run to extend it to 10-0 after one quarter.

Fielding made his second field goal from 31 yards out to increase the advantage to 13-0 with 6:43 left until halftime. Kayden McDonald forced and recovered a fumble for Ohio State. Bo Jackson caught a swing pass and ran 17 yards for a touchdown that expanded the advantage to 20-0. The Illini added a field goal to cut the lead to 20-3 at halftime.

Illinois got closer in the third quarter as Aidan Laughery scored off a 1-yard pitch on fourth down, cutting it to 20-10. Ohio State responded as Donaldson scored his second touchdown to give them a 27-10 lead after three.

Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith for a two-yard score in the back right corner of the end zone to increase it to 34-10. Illinois added another touchdown to cap the scoring.

Ohio State’s next game will be on Oct. 18 at Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, at 3:30 p.m.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS here on Channel 7.

