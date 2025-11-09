No. 1 Ohio State dominates Purdue for 13th straight win

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN — No. 1 Ohio State trailed Purdue after one quarter but scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Buckeyes won, 34-10, on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Julian Sayin threw for 303 yards and one touchdown.

Jeremiah Smith caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a score.

OSU also ran for 170 yards. The defense held the Boilermakers under 200 yards of total offense.

Ohio State remains undefeated at 9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes have now won 13 straight games dating back to 2024.

Spencer Porath’s 40-yard field goal gave Purdue a 3-0 lead. But C.J. Donaldson answered with a one-yard score to put OSU ahead, 7-3. They never trailed again.

Sayin threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Smith to extend it to 14-3 with 7:18 remaining in the first half.

Lincoln Kienholz added a three-yard touchdown run, and Jayden Fielding’s 49-yard field goal gave the Buckeyes a 24-3 halftime lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fielding made his second field goal from 45 yards. Donaldson capped the scoring for Ohio State with his second touchdown run.

The Buckeyes’ next game will be on Nov. 15 when they host UCLA.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

