Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing over $200 in items from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two suspects?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two people accused of stealing items from Walmart.

The incident happened on Oct. 31.

TRENDING STORIES:

They both entered the Walmart at the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard and selected over $217 worth of merchandise, according to Beavercreek Police.

The suspects allegedly left the store without paying.

Contact Officer Riley at (937) 426-1225, extension 168 if you can identify them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group