Traffic stop leads to crash on busy Huber Heights street

HUBER HEIGHTS — A traffic stop led to a crash on a busy Huber Heights street on Saturday night.

Officers and medics responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 6200 block of Chambersburg Road near Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant.

A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a traffic stop happened at that location.

Officers and medics responded to the scene.

No other information is available.

Video and pictures from an iWitness 7 viewer show that a police cruiser appeared to have made a pit maneuver against a white car.

