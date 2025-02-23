Local

New way to watch Cincinnati Reds games this season; Here’s how

By WHIO Staff
Opening Day CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 28: A general view of Great American Ball Park prior to the Cincinnati Reds 2024 Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals on March 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new way Cincinnati Reds fans can watch the games from home.

FanDuel Sports Network announced its pricing for the direct-to-customers (DTC) streaming offer on Thursday.

This streaming plan will give fans across the Reds regional TV territory access to the games with no local blackouts, according to a spokesperson from the network.

A monthly plan will cost $19.99, a season pass will start at $105.99, and an annual pass will be $189.99.

“Our top priority is to make sure Reds games are accessible to our fans,” Reds Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Doug Healy. “The decision to stay with FanDuel Sports Network provides continuity for our fans to watch Reds games as in previous seasons, and now with a direct-to-consumer streaming product available through the FanDuel Sports Network app.”

The Cincinnati Reds previously announced a deal that would allow Major League Baseball to produce and distribute the games for the season, but the agreement with FanDuel Sports Network will replace that, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

Amazon Prime customers can stream Reds coverage on FanDuel Sports Network by subscribing to the channel on Prime Video.

For more information on plans click here.

