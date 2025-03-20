New water softener installed in Greene County

GREENE CO. — A new $49 million infrastructure project, installed two months ago, is softening water for the Beavercreek community.

Rebecca Koester has lived in Beavercreek for 28 years, she’s used to buying salt water softener because of the hardness of her tap water.

But now, it’s the softest it’s been in years.

“We tested the water and said, ‘oh you live in Beavercreek?’” Koester said.

Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department recently announced its new reverse osmosis system. Now, the county can filter and soften the water before it reaches the tap.

“Which removes calcium and magnesium, which is the two main components of hardness,” Sanitary Engineering Director Mark Chandler said.

The new machine decreases the hardness of the water from 27 grams per gallon to 8 grams. The water is naturally hard because of its source, according to county officials.

“Our water comes from underground aquifers, which is pretty heavily limestone, which causes our water to be hard,” Chandler said. “That’s what most everybody around this area experiences.”

The upgrade took just over two months to start softening the water, and people are noticing the change.

“I’ve noticed it’s less dry on the skin,” Koester said.

