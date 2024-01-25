New videos show police chase wanted man who took off during Dayton traffic stop

DAYTON — New videos show the arrest of a wanted man who took off from Dayton Police after a traffic stop.

Officers arrested Brandon Byrd, 29, inside a home at the 600 block of Westwood Avenue on Jan. 16.

News Center 7 obtained dash and body camera footage from Dayton Police through a public records request.

Body camera video shows a vehicle leaving from officers following that traffic stop. It also shows them finding Byrd inside a house and arresting him.

News Center 7 previously reported that Byrd had a warrant because he allegedly shot at his coworker at a grocery store back in November.

He was charged with five counts of felonious assault.

News Center 7 reported back in November that Byrd got into a “minor verbal disagreement about an issue” with a coworker at H&L Market at the 1600 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue back on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Byrd is alleged to have challenged his co-workers to a fight and went outside. He returned with a handgun and shot at the co-worker four to five times.

Bullet strikes and damage to the property was found by police near the meat counter where the co-worker was standing, the affidavit said.

Byrd is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.

He is currently due back in court on Friday, Jan. 26.

