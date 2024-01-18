Local man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store taken into custody during traffic stop

DAYTON — A local man was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement following a traffic stop.

Brandon Byrd, 29, was previously charged with five counts of felonious assault after being accused of shooting at his coworker inside a grocery store back in November.

Dayton Police wrote on social media that they took him into custody Tuesday night with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

News Center 7 previously reported that Byrd got into a “minor verbal disagreement about an issue” with a coworker at H&L Market at the 1600 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue back on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Byrd is alleged to have challenged his co-workers to a fight and went outside. He returned with a handgun and shot at the co-worker four to five times.

Bullet strikes and damage to the property was found by police near the meat counter where the co-worker was standing, the affidavit said.

Online jail records indicate that Byrd was arrested at the 600 block of Westwood Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Dayton Police are still asking for help in locating any victims related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to a detective.

