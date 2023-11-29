Warrant issued for local man accused of shooting coworker inside grocery store

DAYTON — A warrant has been issued for a Dayton man accused of shooting at his coworker inside a grocery store last week.

Brandon Byrd, 30, was charged with five counts of felonious assault in Dayton municipal court on Tuesday.

He got into a “minor verbal disagreement about an issue” with a coworker at H&L Market at the 1600 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue on Nov. 22, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Byrd is alleged to have challenged his co-workers to a fight and went outside. He returned with a handgun and shot at the co-worker four to five times.

Bullet strikes and damage to the property was found by police near the meat counter where the co-worker was standing, the affidavit said.

Dayton Police are asking for help in locating any victims related to this incident, according to a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to a detective.

