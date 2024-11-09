New video shows crash that seriously injured Springfield officer

SPRINGFIELD — A police officer was seriously injured in a crash in Springfield Thursday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The crash occurred near the intersection of S York Street and Selma Road around 9:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Springfield Officer Terry Hopewell was driving a Ford Explorer southeast on Selma Road in an emergency response just before the crash occurred.

Hopewell tried to pass an Impala, but the driver turned left in front of him onto York Street.

The Explorer crashed into the Impala.

Springfield police cruiser and body camera footage show the major impact.

Another Springfield officer was just ahead of Hopewell when the crash occurred.

Police body camera footage shows the officer rushing back to check on everyone involved.

Hopewell sustained serious injuries and was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A 24-year-old passenger in the Explorer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Impala ran away from the scene on foot.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

