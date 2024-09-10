New team named to develop hotel near Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON — A developer has been named to put a new hotel in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority (MCCFA) Board of Directors approved the selection of Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company to develop the Dayton Convention Center headquarters hotel, according to an MCCFA spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Dayton City Commission unveiled a plan back in April that would put a new 200-room hotel near the Dayton Convention Center.

It has been undergoing a $45 million makeover and should be wrapped in 2025.

Contract negotiations will be done over the next two to three months “for development of the property located at the ‘city plaza’ on S. Jefferson Street, between E. Fifth and Stone Streets,” the spokesperson said.

The new hotel will go across the street from the Dayton Convention Center.

There is no word yet on the hotel brand.

News Center 7 checked Concord Hospitality’s website.

It said it has worked with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Choice, and IHG Hotels and Resorts.

